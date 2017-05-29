CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Beltre Activated, In Lineup Against Rays

May 29, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Adrian Beltre, MLB, Texas Rangers

By Josh Clark 

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has been activated and is in the starting lineup for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The club optioned Drew Robinson back to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Beltre on the active roster.

Beltre was put on the 10-day disabled list to open the season due to a strained right calf muscle.

The 20-year veteran was eligible to be activated on April 9, but the club pushed the date back after he suffered a setback.

On May 1, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told The Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan that the club hoped they’d get Beltre back by the end of the month, so it appears he’s right on time.

And the timing couldn’t be any better from a club standpoint as the Rangers went 3-6 on their nine-game road trip.

The 38-year-old will provide a much-needed presence in the middle of the order.

