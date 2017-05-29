Fallen Dallas Officers Honored On Memorial Day

DALLAS (CBS 11) – Those who died for our country are remembered every Memorial Day, but this year, the five Dallas police officers who were gunned down protecting our community were also honored.
The names of the five Dallas police officers gunned down last year were read at DFW National Cemetery on Memorial Day.
“I was about ready to bust out crying,” said Enrique Zamarripa, father of slain officer Patrick Zamarripa. “I tried holding on, the tears kept running down my face.”
Patrick Zamarripa served as a Dallas police officer for five years, while being a Navy Reservist, says his father. Before that, he spent eight years in the Navy.
“He put God, country and family all that together, you know. He loved his country,” said Zamarripa.
Aside from the deeply personal remembrances, there was also a ceremony here earlier today. It included a plane fly-over as well as a wreath laying. A day for veterans to honor fallen comrades.