All But One Lake Grapevine Park Reopened After 2015 Floods

May 29, 2017 5:15 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: City Parks, Grapevine, Lake Grapevine, Meadowmere Park, Memorial Day

GRAPEVINE (CBS11) – The demand for the parks is huge in Grapevine and the city has raced to reopen as many parks as possible for this Memorial Day weekend after flood damage in late 2015.

“We were shooting for Memorial weekend,” said of construction schedules for Meadowmere Park. “We were trying to but there was so much we had going on out there. So much infrastructure; Some roads, even some lift stations, power, sidewalks all the picnic areas we had to redo. So just a lot to it. We didn’t quite get to it.”

Meadowmere Park in Grapevine (Joel Thomas – CBS11)

But while some disappointed Meadowmere visitors were turned away, elsewhere around the lake, freshly rebuilt parks were packed with people. The city worked for a year-and-a-half and spent more than $3 million including FEMA relief money to do the repairs.

They’re especially thankful to have seven boat ramps operating this holiday weekend.

“We alternate because we have high-water ramps and low-water ramps. And so they are not usually all open all the time. We have 11 that we could open at one time. And even with all those we were down to one,” Sell said.

One boat ramp for an eleven square mile lake meant boaters were taking business elsewhere.

“There for a while we couldn’t get the boat on the water at all,” said boater Russ Bywater. “There were no ramps open except one over at, I think, Silver Lake Marina and that one was packed as well. ”

Bywater was elated to find plenty of boat ramps and to be back on the water in Grapevine.

“You can see there’s nobody here in line and we got right in,” Bywater said.

“Oh, its fantastic!” he exclaimed. “Because we like to get the boat in the water. But when it’s too high or too low water level like it’s been all these years? It’s nice to be back out on the lake again. ”

Grapevine has added improvements to the rebuilt parks including kayak rentals and a life jacket sharing program loaning people life jackets for free.

