Rangers Vs. Rays Pregame Notes

May 29, 2017 5:44 PM By Jared Sandler
Filed Under: Adrian Beltre, MLB, tampa bay rays, Texas Rangers

*Adrian Beltre has been activated from the D.L. and is starting at 3B and batting 4th!

*The Rays’ 74 HR rank 2nd in MLB/1st in AL, but their 1.40 HR/G ranks 6th in MLB and 4th in AL. The Rangers’ 1.33 HR/G is 11th/6th.

*The Rays’ 209 walks rank 1st in MLB. Their 9.89 PA/BB ranks 4th in MLB and 4th in the AL.

*The Rangers are hitting just .218 over their last 5 games and their .238 season average ranks 14th in the AL, ahead of only KC (.229). Texas is just 4-for-their-last-27 with RISP this series.

*Odor has a season-high 7-game hitting streak (8-for-29, .276, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 8 K)

*The .356 OBP the Rangers have allowed to opposing no. 9 hitters is highest in MLB.

*Nomar Mazara has reached base in 21 straight starts (.329/.407/.532/.938 with 8 2B, 2 HR, and 14 RBI to go along with 10 BB and 15 K)

*BA & OPS Vs. Perez this year/career

RHB: .271 & .715/.285 & .768

LHB: .381 & .933/.242 & .654

*Perez is getting ground balls just 46.4% of the time this year, well below his career rate of 52.4%.

*Perez’s last 4 starts

25.2 IP

10 R/9 ER

3.16 ERA

20 K (7.01 K/9)

4 BB (1.40 BB/9)

15.8 P/IP

*Of his 10 starts this year, Perez’s last was just his 3rd (30%) with 10+ groundouts (11 vs. BOS). Last year he got 10+ in 24/33 (73%)

*In 22 innings as a starter since 2016, Erasmo Ramirez has held LHB to an OBP of a measly .182 (6/33).

*Since 2016, opponents are hitting just .155 (15-97) vs. Ramirez’s changeup, 3rd best in MLB (min. 90 results).

*Brad Miller has gotten to a 2-0 count 20.1% of the time, 4th best in the AL behind Bautista, Moreland, and C. Santana.

*Miller’s walked in 18.4% of his plate appearances, highest rate in MLB. Steven Souza’s 14.7% walk rate is 13th in MLB.

*If you’re into WAR, Corey Dickerson’s 2.6 B-Ref WAR is tied for 4th best in MLB and T-3rd best in A.L.

*13.1% of Dickerson’s plate appearances have resulted in an extra base hit, 6th highest in MLB and 2nd highest in the A.L. (Trout, 15.5%). Gallo has TEX’s highest XBH rate at 11.8%, 19th in MLB, 4th in A.L.

*Corey Dickerson’s 22 multi-hit games rank 2nd in MLB and 1st in the A.L. Elvis Andrus’s 17 multi-hit games rank T-12th in MLB and T-6th in the A.L.

*69% of Gallo’s hits have been XBH, easily highest rate in MLB. Ryan Schimpf’s rate of 63% is next closest.

*Among qualified hitters, Mike Napoli’s line drive rate of 15% is lowest in A.L. Kevin Kiermaier’s rate of 18% is T-2nd lowest in A.L.

