Seven Big 12 Teams Earn Spots In NCCA Baseball Tournament

May 29, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Baseball Tournament, Big 12, College Baseball Tournament, NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/105.3 The Fan) — Pac-12 champion Oregon State has been chosen the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

The NCAA announced the national seeds and 64-tournament field on Monday.

Oregon State (49-4) set a conference record with 27 league wins and was the nation’s most dominant team all season.

North Carolina (47-12), which missed the national tournament the last two years, is No. 2 after winning 18 of its last 22 games. Florida (42-16), the top seed in 2016, is No. 3 and is followed by LSU (43-17).

The rest of the national seeds, in order, are Texas Tech (43-15), TCU (42-16), Louisville (47-10) and Stanford (40-14).

In the Big 12, the Red Raiders will host a regional against Arizona, Sam Houston State and Deleware.

TCU hosts a regional that will see them go up against Virginia, Dallas Baptist University & Central Connecticut State.

The Texas Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in the Long Beach State regional. The other two teams in the bracket are UCLA and San Diego State.

The Baylor Bears don’t have to travel very far as they are on their way to the Houston regional as the No. 2 seed. Texas A&M is the third seed followed by Iowa.

Oklahoma is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville regional, while Oklahoma State is the No. 3 seed in the Arkansas regional.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will head to the Wake Forest regional as the No. 2 seed.

Play begins Friday in the 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight, best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

