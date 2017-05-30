Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Teen Killed Hours After Graduation

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Tips helped police in Irving identify and locate the suspects they say were involved in the death of a Dallas teenager, gunned down hours after graduating from high school.

Seventeen year old Jeremiah Robinson has been arrested and charged with the murder of Ledajrick Rajae “L.D.” Cox.

Just hours after graduating from Carter High School in Dallas, Cox and several of his friends were celebrating and stopped at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Irving just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday. It was there that Cox and his friends got into an argument with a group in another vehicle.

Police said as the group from Carter High tried to drive away, the suspect vehicle followed, pulled up alongside and fired several shots. In all, three people in the car were shot. Cox was taken to Parkland Hospital but died from his injuries several hours later.

Cox, who had been named prom king and homecoming king at Carter, was on track to pursue a degree and play football at Navarro College in Corsicana in the fall. The arrest for his murder comes less than 24 hours after hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for the teen. Emotions ranged from sadness, to anger, to fear as dozens spoke about the 18-year who lived his life with purpose and how he didn’t deserve to die in such a senseless way.

Irving investigators said the release of surveillance video resulted in their receiving several tips identifying the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Ultimately police said all three people in the suspect vehicle were identified, but as of Tuesday morning only Robinson had been arrested. He is being held in the Irving Jail and is charged with Murder.

Police say the motive for the shooting is still unclear, but that their investigation is “continuing.”