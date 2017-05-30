Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Teen Killed Hours After Graduation

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Teen Killed Hours After Graduation

UPDATED | May 30, 2017 10:14 AM May 30, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: 7-11, Carter High School, Deadly Shooting, high school football, Irving Police, Jeremiah Robinson, L.D. Cox, Ledajrick Cox, Shooting, Student Killed, suspect arrested

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Tips helped police in Irving identify and locate the suspects they say were involved in the death of a Dallas teenager, gunned down hours after graduating from high school.

Seventeen year old Jeremiah Robinson has been arrested and charged with the murder of Ledajrick Rajae “L.D.” Cox.

ld cox Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Teen Killed Hours After Graduation

LD Cox (Credit: Family members)

Just hours after graduating from Carter High School in Dallas, Cox and several of his friends were celebrating and stopped at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Irving just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday. It was there that Cox and his friends got into an argument with a group in another vehicle.

Police said as the group from Carter High tried to drive away, the suspect vehicle followed, pulled up alongside and fired several shots. In all, three people in the car were shot. Cox was taken to Parkland Hospital but died from his injuries several hours later.

Cox, who had been named prom king and homecoming king at Carter, was on track to pursue a degree and play football at Navarro College in Corsicana in the fall. The arrest for his murder comes less than 24 hours after hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for the teen. Emotions ranged from sadness, to anger, to fear as dozens spoke about the 18-year who lived his life with purpose and how he didn’t deserve to die in such a senseless way.

Irving investigators said the release of surveillance video resulted in their receiving several tips identifying the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Ultimately police said all three people in the suspect vehicle were identified, but as of Tuesday morning only Robinson had been arrested. He is being held in the Irving Jail and is charged with Murder.

Police say the motive for the shooting is still unclear, but that their investigation is “continuing.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch