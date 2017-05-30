Pregame Nuggets: Beltre’s Chase For 3000 Hits, Odor’s Hitting Streak & More

*Adrian Beltre’s 3000 hit tracker

30. Roberto Clemente, 3000

…

33. Willie Keeler, 2955

T34. ADRIAN BELTRE, 2943

T34. Frank Robinson, 2943

*The Rangers have allowed 43 runs in the 7th inning this year, most in MLB.

Joey Gallo

vs. RHP: .203/.319/.545/.864, HR/10.3 AB, K/2.9 PA, BB/7.6 PA

vs. LHP: .209/.292/.558/.850, HR/10.8 AB, K/2.3 PA, BB/12 PA

*Odor has a season-high 8-game hitting streak (9-for-33, .273, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 8 K)

*Nomar Mazara has reached base in 22 straight starts (.349/.427/.566/.993 with 10 2B, 2 HR, and 16 RBI to go along with 11 BB and 16 K)

*Matt Andriese went 8 scoreless innings vs. LAA his last time on the mound, the second longest outing of his career. He went complete game shutout vs. Oakland in 2016.

*Andriese throws his CH 27.3% of the time, 6th highest in MLB. Opponents are hitting .186 (16/86) vs his CH, 5th best in MLB.

*The Rangers rank 29th in MLB with a .194 team average vs. changeups. Here are some Rangers vs. the CH

Lucroy: .400 (6-for-15)

Mazara: .324 (12-for-37)

Napoli: .200 (4-for-20)

Odor: .152 (5-for-33)

Choo: .125 (3-for-24)

Andrus: .125 (2-for-16)

*The Rangers have 5 HR vs. changeups this year. Jonathan Lucroy has 3 of them. Napoli and Chirinos have the others.

*Since 2016, Andriese has thrown an off-speed pitch 54.3% of the time on the first pitch of the AB, 2nd highest frequency in MLB.

*Andriese throws 16.9 P/IP, 11th highest in the A.L.

*In Andriese’s career, opponents are batting .297 3rd time thru with a .890 OPS. The BA is the highest of cycles through the lineup and the OPS is the highest by 100 points.

*Corey Dickerson’s AL #s (rank)

R: 38 (T-1st)

H: 70 (1st)

BA: .345 (1st)

OBP: .390 (4th)

SLG: .616 (3rd)

OPS: 1.006 (3rd)

2B: 15 (T-3rd)

3B: 2 (T-6th)

HR: 12 (T-8th)