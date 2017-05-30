Lockdown Lifted After ‘Security Incident’ At San Antonio Air Force Base

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW/AP) – The lockdown at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was lifted at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman at the base. The base later confirmed that information on their Twitter account.
Military officials locked down the air force base for just over an hour Tuesday due to a “security incident” at a community center there.
It’s not known at this time what caused the base to be locked down.
At 11:02 a.m. this morning, the base sent out a tweet telling all personnel to stay inside their current location.
In a second tweet, officials said there has been an incident and to stay away from the Arnold Hall area.
Authorities later informed personnel to stay away from several buildings on the base until further notice.
Base spokesman Oscar Balladeras confirmed that authorities were responding to a security concern but didn’t elaborate.
The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.
This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)