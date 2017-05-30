Lockdown Lifted After ‘Security Incident’ At San Antonio Air Force Base

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW/AP) – The lockdown at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was lifted at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman at the base. The base later confirmed that information on their Twitter account.

The security incident at JBSA-Lackland has been resolved & the lock down has been lifted. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

Military officials locked down the air force base for just over an hour Tuesday due to a “security incident” at a community center there.

It’s not known at this time what caused the base to be locked down.

At 11:02 a.m. this morning, the base sent out a tweet telling all personnel to stay inside their current location.

JBSA-Lackland is currently undergoing a security incident and directs all personnel to stay inside their current location. More info to come — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

In a second tweet, officials said there has been an incident and to stay away from the Arnold Hall area.

There has been an incident at JBSA-Lackland

Request everyone stay away from Arnold Hall area. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

Authorities later informed personnel to stay away from several buildings on the base until further notice.

JBSA-Lackland undergoing security incident all personnel stay away from bldgs 5406, 5506, 5408, 5612, 5616, 5706 & 5725 until further notice — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

Base spokesman Oscar Balladeras confirmed that authorities were responding to a security concern but didn’t elaborate.

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

