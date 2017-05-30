CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Lockdown Lifted After ‘Security Incident’ At San Antonio Air Force Base

May 30, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: JBSA-Lackland, Lackland, Military base, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW/AP) – The lockdown at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was lifted at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman at the base. The base later confirmed that information on their Twitter account.

Military officials locked down the air force base for just over an hour Tuesday due to a “security incident” at a community center there.

It’s not known at this time what caused the base to be locked down.

At 11:02 a.m. this morning, the base sent out a tweet telling all personnel to stay inside their current location.

In a second tweet, officials said there has been an incident and to stay away from the Arnold Hall area.

Authorities later informed personnel to stay away from several buildings on the base until further notice.

Base spokesman Oscar Balladeras confirmed that authorities were responding to a security concern but didn’t elaborate.

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch