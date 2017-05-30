Unruly Passenger Removed From Southwest Flight

LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An unruly passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Chicago, was removed from the flight before it took off Monday.
Southwest Airlines said the passenger “who appeared to be intoxicated was asked to deplane flight 3630 on Monday before departing Las Vegas McCarran International Airport for Chicago Midway Airport.”
Southwest said the passenger became unruly and “our employees utilized their training to manage the situation until local law enforcement could assist with removing the passenger from the flight.”
Southwest said it has robust training programs and procedures to ensure employees are cognizant of both the regulatory requirements and safety concerns surrounding unruly passengers.
Southwest referred all other questions to Las Vegas Police.