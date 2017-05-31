Boy Shows Officials Father Abusing Disabled Little Brother

LEANDER, Texas (AP) – A 48-year-old Central Texas man is jailed on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child after his older son showed authorities a video of his father abusing the boy’s 2-year-old disabled brother.

An arrest affidavit says the boy first told officials at his middle school in the Austin suburb of Leander, who then alerted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on May 24. The boy used his cellphone to record video of his father grabbing his little brother, who has cerebral palsy, by the hair and shaking him while the child was bound to his high chair.

The affidavit says the child’s condition makes it hard to chew and swallow and that his father became angry when the child wouldn’t eat.

Alejandro Gonzalez is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.

