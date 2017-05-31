Dallas Firefighter/Paramedic Out Of The Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic who was critically wounded after being shot while responding to a shooting call May 1, was discharged from Baylor University Medical Center Wednesday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel, members from the Baylor University Medical Center staff, family and friends were all on-hand as William An was wheeled from his room, in a stretcher specially outfitted to resemble the bed he was confined to for the last month, to the back of the vehicle in which he last rode – Rescue 19.

GREAT NEWS! FF #WilliamAn has been discharged from the hospital to cont. his recovery at home! HUGE thanks to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/h8Vdt2ZhGQ — DALLAS FIRE RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 31, 2017

Station 19 had the honor of providing An’s escort detail, consisting of the Engine and Rescue, back to his North Texas home where he will continue his recovery.

“The An family would like to humbly extend their gratitude to everyone, from the day Will was brought into the hospital, through the multiple procedures and through today, for the compassion shown throughout this entire ordeal,” Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.