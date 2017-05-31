CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Firefighter/Paramedic Out Of The Hospital

May 31, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Fire Rescue, firefighter/paramedic, paramedic shot, William An

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic who was critically wounded after being shot while responding to a shooting call May 1, was discharged from Baylor University Medical Center Wednesday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel, members from the Baylor University Medical Center staff, family and friends were all on-hand as William An was wheeled from his room, in a stretcher specially outfitted to resemble the bed he was confined to for the last month, to the back of the vehicle in which he last rode – Rescue 19.

Station 19 had the honor of providing An’s escort detail, consisting of the Engine and Rescue, back to his North Texas home where he will continue his recovery.

20170531 114145 Dallas Firefighter/Paramedic Out Of The Hospital

William An released from hospital (DFR)

“The An family would like to humbly extend their gratitude to everyone, from the day Will was brought into the hospital, through the multiple procedures and through today, for the compassion shown throughout this entire ordeal,” Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch