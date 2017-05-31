FC Dallas Could Be Without Zimmerman For Gold Cup

FRISCO (AP) – FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman is expected to miss four to six weeks with a ligament strain in his left knee, possibly sidelining him from the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.
Zimmerman sustained the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Houston on Sunday.
The 24-year-old has made 10 starts for Dallas this season after a career-high 30 last year. He has one assist this season.
Zimmerman made his U.S. team debut in a 1-0 exhibition win against Jamaica on Feb. 3. U.S. coach Bruce Arena is expected to use a young roster for the Gold Cup, where the Americans open against Panama on July 8.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)