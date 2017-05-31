How To Find Out If Your Credit Card Info Was Stolen In Chipotle Hack

DALLAS (CBSDFWD) – Chipotle reported back in April that they had detected ‘unauthorized activity’ for its customer payment system and the company suggested that customers who have used credit cards at their stores between March 24 and April 18 of this year keep an eye on their accounts.

On Tuesday, the company listed the locations that were hacked. If you want to see which locations were affected near you, Chipotle has a tool on this page that will help you.

Scroll to the bottom of the page, select a state, select a city, and you’ll be given a list of all Chipotles affected in the area.

“During the investigation, we removed the malware, and we continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance our security measures,” Chipotle said in a statement on their website. “In addition, we continue to support law enforcement’s investigation and are working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.”

“We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience. If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT.”