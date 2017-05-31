Top 7 OTA Questions As We ‘Covfefe’ The Cowboys

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – It’s the second week of Dallas Cowboys OTAs, and the staff of 105.3 The Fan will join me at The Star in Frisco for complete ‘covfefe.’

Seven questions to pursue today:

1: How clear is Ezekiel Elliott’s post-maybe-concussed head? The car accident was a week ago, it was “minor,” and Zeke is back at practice this week. But Dallas is wise to take this seriously.

2: What’s the health update? Last week, Cole Beasley, Lucky Whitehead, Chaz Green, Tyrone Crawford, Tank Lawrence, Geoff Swaim, Stephen Paea and Benson Mayowa were among those sitting out. The roster-spot competition here will eventually get fairly fierce; many of these guys are champing at the bit to make their mark.

3: How are the ‘tell it to the judge’ guys? How’s Nolan Carroll? How’s David Irving? How’s coach Jason Garrett’s ‘right kind of guy’ mantra holding up?

4: Does the O-line shuffle ever end? Where does La’El Collins give the Cowboys their best five? Right tackle? Left guard? At what point does not knowing retard his progress?

5: How quickly and smoothly can rookies Taco Charlton, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Xavier Woods and second-year man Rico Gathers navigate the learning curve?

6: How sunshiny will Jaylon Smith’s mood be today? (Prediction: Brighter than the sun.)

7: Does Dez diss? Washington’s Josh Norman is trying to lure Bryant with ‘JAG’ talk. So far, Dez has been too smart, too busy and too mature to take the bait. Today’s locker room should be fun.