President Trump & First Lady Condemn Griffin’s Video

May 31, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: CNN, Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin, Melania Trump, President Trump, Severed head

WASHINGTON (AP) – Melania Trump says it was “simply wrong” for celebrity Kathy Griffin to appear in a video holding what looked like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head.

In a statement released Wednesday, the first lady says that “as a mother, a wife and a human being, that photo is very disturbing.”

She adds: “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

President Trump reacted earlier Wednesday by saying Griffin “should be ashamed of herself.”

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, Trump said, “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin, who helped with CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny.

“I went too far,” she said in a second video. “I sincerely apologize.”

Many people online called for Griffin to be jailed.

