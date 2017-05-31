The Foote Files: Summer 2017 Songs: American Girl Bonnie McKee

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Bonnie McKee is a true veteran of the pop music scene for someone who is only 33 years of age.

Born in Vacaville, California, but spent more of her early life in Seattle, she was a classically trained pianist (which I also studied growing up in Dallas) and had a love of the theatre. With her beautiful voice, she sang in the renowned Seattle Girl’s Choir. By never giving up on getting demo’s in the right hands, especially songs she composed, her career starting moving forward when Reprise Records signed her.

Her first album, “Trouble” was released in the fall of 2004. After Reprise dropped her, she took some time to be more of a songwriter and that paid off. In her career, she has written eight singles that have reached #1 in the U.S. or the U.K., selling more than 30 million copies worldwide.

In addition to recorded music, McKee is an accomplished TV and movie actress. She has won numerous awards for her music accomplishments, including co-writing the song “Roar” with Katy Perry that earned her a Grammy in 2014 as Song Of The Year. She collaborated on songs writing with such performers as Taio Cruz, Britney Spears, Kesha, Cher, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Lambert. With Katy Perry alone, they wrote six songs together that were all top hits on Billboard.

The song we feature today is, I think, a good summer song that you crank up loud called “American Girl”, released in July 2013. The lyrics start off like this:

“I fell in love in a 7/11 parking lot

Sat on the curb drinking Slurpees we mixed with alcohol

We talked about all our dreams and how we would show ’em all (whoa oh oh oh)

I told him I got a plan and I’m gonna dominate

And I don’t need any man to be getting in my way

But if you talk with your hands then we can negotiate (whoa oh oh oh)

I’ll just keep moving my body (yeah)

I’m always ready to party (yeah)

No I don’t listen to mommy (yeah)

And I’ll never say that I’m sorry

Oh I’m an American girl

Hot blooded and I’m ready to go

I’m loving taking over the world

Hot blooded, all American girl (Whoa)

I was raised by a television

Every day is a competition

Put the key in my ignition (Oh-way-oh)”

So from July 2013…………..Bonnie McKee and “American Girl” ! BTW, this video has nearly 33 million views since 2013!