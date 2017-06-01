NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

84-Year-Old Texan Accused Of Killing 80-Year-Old Neighbor

June 1, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, elderly, Elderly Attack, Elderly Victim, Killeen, Killeen Police Department, Senior Citizen, Shooting

KILLEEN (AP) — Investigators say an 84-year-old Central Texas man has been accused of using a cane to beat an 80-year-old neighbor then fatally shooting the victim during a years-long dispute.

Killeen police on Thursday announced Santiago Vasquez of Killeen was arrested on a murder charge, with bond set at $1 million.

Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez had no specifics on what she calls a neighborhood dispute going on for years and leading to Tuesday’s death of John Wesley Seth Jr. of Killeen.

Miramontez says police believe a verbal argument between the two men turned physical and Seth was attacked. Officers responding to reports of shots fired located Seth’s body on a road.

Online Bell County jail records Thursday didn’t immediately list further custody or attorney details for Vasquez.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch