Be The Next Fan Host, Be The Fan Phenom

June 1, 2017 6:54 AM
We are giving one luck Fan fan an awesome opportunity.

Many of you get asked, “How can I be a part of the Fan”. Or maybe some of you have listened to us and said, “I think I’d be good at that”.

Tonight Nue Vodka’s Fan Phenom begins. Your opportunity to join the Fan staff as a host.

fanphenom2 Be The Next Fan Host, Be The Fan Phenom

 

Right after the Ben & Skin broadcast from the Owners Box at the Omni in Downtown Dallas, beginning at 7:00pm, we begin doing demos with you. All you have to do is show up and sign up.

It’s similar to karaoke: You bring the subject you want, KT will host and lead you into it, and you have about 3 minutes to wow us with your conversation. We’ll tape everyone and pick the finalists.

Other chances to take part in Nue Vodka’s Fan Phenom

Date:  June 1, 2017
Time:  7:00pm – 9:00pm CT
LocationThe Owner’s Box at The Omni Dallas 555 S. Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75202

Date:  June 7, 2017
Time:  7:00pm – 9:00pm CT
LocationCoal Vines, 1251 State St., Richardson, TX 75082

Date:  June 15, 2017
Time:  7:00pm – 9:00pm CT
LocationThe Owner’s Box at The Omni Dallas, 555 S. Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75202

Date:  June 16, 2017
Time:  7:00pm – 9:00pm CT
LocationTwin Peaks Restaurant, 5651 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Date:  June 22, 2017
Time:  1:00pm – 3:00pm CT
LocationTwin Peaks Restaurant, 5260 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, TX 75254

Date:  June 29, 2017
Time:  7:00pm – 9:00pm CT
LocationSaintsbury Tavern, 6800 Windhaven Pkwy, The Colony, TX 75056

 

