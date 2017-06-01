Bedford Police Seek 2 Men In Credit Card Skimming Probe

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) — Bedford police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men seen on surveillance video installing, then removing a card skimming device at an ATM machine.

Police say the crime happened on May 13 at the Qualtrust Credit Union on 3800 Cheek Sparger Road. The men installed the device around 6:15 a.m. that morning and came back later at night to remove it.

Credit card skimmers are often used by thieves looking to steal a person’s ATM or credit card information from the magnetic strip on the back of their card.

Many times the device is an overlay placed over the real card port on an ATM machine.

Qualtrust customer, Dawn Deford said she was concerned about the warning police have now put out.

Deford offered the following message to the suspects seen in the pictures: “Stop it. Go to work! And make your own dog gone money like I have to.”

Police did not say how many if any cards were compromised as a result of this

“It’s kind of creepy actually because people are you know… the fact that anybody can do that at any time…”