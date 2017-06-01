CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Former Police Chief, Community Outraged Garland Cop Not Charged

June 1, 2017 3:51 PM
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Outrage has grown after CBS11 broke a story about a Garland police officer who beat a man during book in. Many people want to know why Officer Donald Fernandez wasn’t fired and criminally charged.

Former Cockrell Hill police chief Catherine Smit-Torrez is appalled by jail security camera video that shows the incident.

“For an officer to go into a full-blown fight mode with a suspect… it’s uncalled for. He has someone standing right there that had he said something. They can easily detain him without assaulting the man — in my opinion this is an assault,” she said.

Officer Fernandez removes Noah Lofquist’s handcuffs then throws seven punches at him along with the knee kick to the face. Lofquist was arrested for public intoxication and assault.

The 37-year-old admitted he taunted the officer, and inebriated, he even challenged Fernandez to a fight.

Lofquist needed eight staples to close a gash on his head and had several large bruises.

Fernandez was given a 56 day suspension for the beating. He resigned shortly after finding out he was about to face another unrelated internal investigation.

But Smit-Torrez said from only looking at the video evidence, she would’ve fired Fernandez and forwarded criminal assault charges to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.

The Garland Police Department declined to comment on why Fernandez was not fired or face charges.

