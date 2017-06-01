NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Mascots Behaving Badly: Mr. Met The Latest To Cross The Line

June 1, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: mascots, MLB, Mr. Met, New York Mets, Obscene Gesture

NEW YORK, New York (CBSDFW.COM) – The New York Mets fired the man playing their mascot, Mr. Met, after he made an obscene gesture at a fan.

Video of the incident quickly went viral and the team apologized. It’s not the first time a sports mascot has gotten into trouble with their team though.

In 1988, the Phillie Phanatic got into a fight with Tommy Lasorda after mocking him with a fake doll of the Dodgers manager. “I hate the Phillie Phanatic,” Lasorda wrote in his 2015 biography.

In 2007, the Mariner moose accidentally hit Red Sox outfielder Coco Crisp with his ATV! The Pittsburgh Pirates fired one of their “racing pierogies” when they bashed the team on Facebook after a 2010 loss.

In the college game, Oklahoma’s mascot was let go after harassing opposing fans in 2015. Some of Mr. Met’s rival mascots have mockingly tried to explain the incident on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch