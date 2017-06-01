Tasha’s KRLD To Do List June 1-4, 2017

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra begins the 2017 Concerts In The Garden summer music festival this weekend with performances on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3. On Friday, June 2, the Festival opens at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with the New Orleans-based Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and on Saturday, June 3, Fort Worth native JT Hodges makes his debut with an evening of country rock. Both concerts begin at 8:15 p.m. and conclude with a fireworks display.

The Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the concerts begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday June 2 and 3, 2017 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 817-665-6000. Tickets are $22-$66, and children under 10 receive free lawn admission when accompanied by a paying adult.

The Texas Ballet Theater presents Alice In Wonderland at the Winspear Opera House Friday through Sunday. (6/2-4)

Operation Kindness, the original and largest no kill shelter in north Texas, is now offering Summer Furry Friend Fridays (5/26).The First Five Adopters on Fridays Receive $50 off Adoption Fee which covers all vaccinations, spay neuter and micro chipping. It happens every Friday now through July 28.Operation Kindness is located at 3201 Earhart Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006 Adoption fees are regularly $135 for cats/kittens and $185 for dogs/puppies

Stay cool at Pirate Beach this weekend! Pirate Beach at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth has more than 30 interactive gadgets pumping and spraying thousands of gallons of water. Climb aboard a LEGO shipwrecked pirate vessel, while you navigate through water jets, shoot water cannons and splash down slides. 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine, Texas 76051

Summerfest Friday Night Fireworks and All American Garage Party runs this Friday night (5/26) and runs through September 1.

Deconstructing the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper Album 50th Anniversary is at the Angelika Film Center Café tonight at both their Plano and Dallas location. (6/1)

There is a Crawfish Festival at the Desoto Civic Center Saturday (6/3). The free festival includes tons of delicious spicy crawfish, great food, live music, vendors and games. You can also groove to the smooth sounds of great Zydeco bands.

Texas Wine and Film: A Perfect pairing is at the Waxahachie Convention Center Saturday (6/3)

Travis Tritt is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (6/3)

Cinderella vocalist Tom Kieffer is playing Gas Monkey bar and Grill tonight. (6/1)

It is Wonder Woman Day Saturday at Generation X Games & Comics in Bedford (6/3)

It is also Wonder Woman Day at the TCU Bookstore Saturday (6/3)

And at Barnes and Noble (Arlington /Parks) (6/3)

Sammy Hagar and the Circle are playing Winstar Casino Friday night. (6/2)