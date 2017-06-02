FDA Warning: Tuna Sold In Texas May Be Tainted With Hepatitis A

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention are investigating foreign seafood providers that have shipped tuna to the Texas area that may be tainted with hepatitis A.
According to the USDA, frozen tuna from the Hilo Fish Company that was sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company, Vietnam, and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc., Philippines has recently tested positive for the hepatitis A virus.
According to the CDC, any unvaccinated person who consumed recalled frozen tuna is at risk of contracting the hepatitis A virus.
The Hilo Fish Co distributes frozen tuna to several restaurant and retail locations in California, Texas, and Oklahoma area. Two businesses in the DFW Metroplex were specifically identified.
|NAME
|LOCATION
|Cental Marker Kitchen
|HEB Vendor #15385, AUSTIN, TX
|Conservatory Plano
|6401 Ohio Dr. Plano, TX
|Hilton Garden Inn
|23535 Northgate Crossing, Spring, TX
|Jack Ryan’s
|102 N. College Ave. Tyler, TX
|Jack Ryan’s
|119 N. Longview St. Kilgore, TX
|Johnny Tamale
|4647 E. Sam Houston, Pasadena, TX
|Marriott Conf. Center
|2801 St. Hwy 9, Norman OK
|Myron’s Prime Steakhouse
|10003 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
|Prestonwood CC
|15909 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX
|Sea Ranch Restaurant
|1 Padre Blvd., S Padre Island, TX
|Sysco East Texas
|4577 Estes Pkwy, Longview, TX
|Sysco Foods Central Texas
|1260 Schwab R. New Braunfels, TX
|Sysco Food Houston
|10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, Houston, TX
|The Schooner
|1507 S, Hwy 69, Nederland, TX
The current recall, which began May 18, consists of frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood.
This recall by includes Tuna Steaks, 8 oz. individually vacuum packed bags, production date code: 627152, Lot number: 166623; Expiration date: 2018-10-01 and Frozen Yellowfin tuna cubes, random; Individually vacuum packed; 15 lb. case, date code: 705342, Lot number: 173448; Expiration dates: 2019-04-01).
The CDC reports no illnesses to date. But the FDA advises anyone that may have been exposed to the contaminated tuna to contact your health care professional.
ONLINE: FDA Tuna Hepatitis A Info