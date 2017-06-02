FWPD Searching For “Serial” Cell Phone Store Robber

FORT WORTH (KRLD) – Police in Fort Worth need your help in getting a serial cell phone store robber off the streets.

Officer Daniel Segura says the man has robbed at least eight cell phone stores since late last year. “The suspect has robbed stores in east, central and south Fort Worth,” he said.

All the robberies have taken place during business hours, mainly in the afternoon.

The first robbery was on December 29 at a Metro PCS store on East Rosedale, and the most recent happened this past Monday at a T-Mobile store on West Berry Street.

Segura says the man always waves a gun during the robberies; but so far, no one has been hurt.

The robbery suspect is described a black man, between 25 and 35-years-old. He stands between 5’8″ and 5’10” and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

During past robberies the suspect wore bright orange Nike tennis shoes; and during his last two robberies, he also wore sunglasses and an oversized green hat.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on the robberies is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4381.