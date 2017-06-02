NORTH TEXAS STORMS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share/View Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Harley-Davidson Recalls Bikes Due To Oil Line Issue

June 2, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Harley Davidson, motorcycles, NHTSA, Recalls

DETROIT (AP) – Harley-Davidson is recalling about 57,000 motorcycles worldwide because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.

The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.

Harley says a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The Milwaukee-based company says in documents posted Friday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has nine reports of oil lines coming off. The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury.

Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The repair is expected to take about a half-hour. Harley expects to start the recall, including about 46,000 bikes in the U.S., on Tuesday.

Comments

One Comment

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    This is just one reason why I only buy Kawasaki. Better product.

