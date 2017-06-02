Despite Rain, Legacy West Holds Grand Opening Celebration

PLANO (CBS11) – After years of planning and some high profile corporate relocations, Plano’s massive Legacy West development held its grand opening Friday.

They handed out umbrellas along with free samples from the new restaurants, and the stores welcomed people in from the rain.

After years of development, weather wasn’t going to get in the way of this grand opening.

Music played through the rain as people came to see what many have been watching gradually come together along the Dallas North Tollway for months.

With new corporate headquarters for Toyota, JP Morgan Chase, and others, Legacy West’s urban village offers shopping and dining options for the tens of thousands of new workers that will eventually fill the area. Many of the restaurants offered free samples for visitors like Quenthia Gatewood who drove up the tollway from Dallas.

“I tried the chicken wrapped in bacon. It was phenomenal from Fogo De Chao. That was one of my favorites,” Gatewood said.

The traditional restaurants at Legacy West are just the beginning. This October a 55,000 square foot food hall will open complete with 30 different food stalls and a beer garden.

“There’s no such thing as a veto vote anymore. You come with a group, everyone can go have a burger or a taco or a shwarma, or whatever you like. Come back together, and grab a seat,” Legacy Hall’s Pat Garza said.

Opening on Plano’s 144th birthday, Legacy West represents a giant leap forward from the city’s humble beginnings and longtime place as Dallas’s suburb.

“So we’re excited to help celebrate that of course because this really is… Legacy West is the gem now for Plano,” Legacy West spokesperson Victoria Snee said.

The developers tell us Legacy West still has more acreage for additional corporations to relocate here, and they will continue to recruit more. In the meantime, the grand opening celebration will continue throughout the weekend, hopefully with better weather.