Mesquite Woman, 82, Can’t Believe Airport Scuffle

MESQUITE (AP) – An 82-year-old Mesquite woman who had forgotten to take her bipolar medication says she “can’t believe” she scuffled with an airport security officer in Kansas and is “so sorry it happened.”
Lila Mae Bryan says the confrontation ensued when Transportation Security Administration workers at Eisenhower International Airport in Wichita tried to confiscate her bottle of Bath and Body Works foaming hand gel.
The bottle exceeded the 3.4-ounce limit to take onboard.
The TSA says the 5-foot-2, 120-pound woman has apologized for walking around an X-ray screening belt early Wednesday morning and assaulting an officer.
The 37-year-old TSA officer wasn’t injured.
Bryan says she is “usually really good” about taking her medication, but she hadn’t slept at all the night before and was exhausted from the trip.
