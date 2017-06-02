Plano’s Legacy West Opens With Weekend Celebration

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – This is a big weekend for Plano as the city unveils Legacy West, the $3.2 billion development on 255 acres that is now the largest and newest mixed-use space in North Texas. The events begin with a ribbon cutting on Friday morning, and free food and concerts later in the evening.

Officials anticipate that more than 30,000 people will live and work within the massive development.

Legacy West will be the home to Toyota, FedEx, Liberty Mutual and other large corporations. But the development also boasts numerous places where people can shop and eat. Huge crowds are expected to be in the area throughout the weekend to get a look at the offerings.

“We have so many exciting restaurants and retail stores opening,” said Legacy West marketing director Victoria Snee. “A lot of exclusives. We’ll have the first Dean & DeLuca in Texas, which is so exciting. Everyone is just thrilled about that and wanting to check that out.”

Organizers said that there are 5,000 parking spaces available, as well as a valet parking option.

The grand opening celebration kicks off Friday with special store discounts and a sneak peek inside of Legacy Hall, the 55,000 square foot dining area. Several of the new restaurants will be offering food and drink tastings including Sprinkles, True Food Kitchen and Del Frisco’s.

“All of our restaurants and retail stores starting all of their activations, doing their food samplings, and our stores doing their special parties and events and discounts,” added Snee, “all of that will start at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and will continue through the weekend.”

A live concert lineup begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in a 15,000 square foot outdoor entertainment venue. Snee said that area is perfect for live music, and includes a big screen for watching Dallas Cowboys games later this year. The Friday evening celebrations continue until 9:30 p.m. and pick back up at noon on Saturday.