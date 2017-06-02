Pregame Nuggets: Darvish vs Keuchel To Open Three-Game Series

*Nomar Mazara has reached base in 24 straight starts (.348/.425/.543/.968 with 10 2B, 2 HR, and 17 RBI to go along with 12 BB and 17 K)

*Choo has reached base in 14 straight games, the longest streak by a Ranger this year along with Rougie’s 14-game stretch.

*Elvis is coming off a 20-RBI May, the most RBIs he’s ever had in a month in his career.

*Yu Darvish has held hitters to a .093 BA w/ RISP this year, easily best in MLB. Next closest? Gio Gonzalez, .111.

*Darvish has held hitters to a .145 BA w/ RISP since the start of 2016, best in MLB among 180 qualifiers.

*Since the start of 2016, Darvish has struck out 39.4% of batters w/ RISP, best in MLB. League average: 19.8%

*Darvish has gotten whiffs on 33.5% of 2-strike swings against him since 2016, 6th best in MLB.

*Darvish has just 9.30 K/9 this year. He’s never finished below 10.40 K/9 and his career rate is 11.17 K/9.

*Darvish’s ERA is 2.97, but for those who enjoy FIP, his FIP is 3.96.

*IP/Start for some of baseball’s best

Yu: 6.1

Sale: 7.0

Strasburg: 6.2

Archer: 6.2

Fulmer: 6.2

Scherzer: 7.0

Keuchel: 7.0

Kershaw: 7.0

Greinke: 6.2

*The Astros strike out 26.5% of batters, 2nd best in AL/MLB. The Rangers strike out 17.8% of batters, 29th in MLB/15th in AL

*The Astros (26) and Rangers (25) have committed more outs on the bases than anyone else.

*Both of these teams score a high percentage of their baserunners.

TEX: 34%, best in A.L.

HOU: 33%, T-2nd best in A.L.

*Houston is averaging 5.41 R/G, best in the A.L. and 2nd best in MLB (Washington, 5.50)

*In 2016, the Astros struck out 23.4% of the time, 4th worst in MLB. In 2017, they’re striking out 18% of the time, 2nd best in MLB.

*Houston is getting to 2-0 counts at the plate 15.4% of the time, T-best in the A.L. with the Yankees. Rangers? Just 13.4%

*Carlos Correa’s 155 OPS+ ranks best among A.L. SS.

*The average exit velocity against Keuchel, 83.8 mph, is 3rd lowest among SP in MLB

*Three SP have seen their team win 9 times in their starts: Kershaw, Keuchel, McCullers

*Keuchel has induced 15 GIDP (leads league) in 43 chances. That 34.9% conversion rate is best in MLB. League average: 11.9%

*LHB have hit grounders 80% of the time versus Keuchel. Only Clayton Richard (84.4%) has a higher LHB GB rate in MLB.

*Keuchel has struck out 41.3% of LHB this year, best in MLB. He hasn’t walked a LHB all year.

*Keuchel easily leads MLB with a 67.4% ground ball rate

Keuchel, 67.4% Stroman, 63.1% Freeland, 61.9% McCullers Jr., 61.3%

*Opponent BA vs. LHB this year, min. 5 starts

Manaea, .065

T2. Hamels, .105

T2. Paxton, .105

Keuchel, .114 Santana, .141

*Opponent SLG vs. LHB this year, min. 5 starts

Hamels, .105 Paxton, .158 Manaea, .161 Keuchel, .182 Cahill .190

*Keuchel is surrendering just 5.81 H/9

Santana, 4.21 Straily, 5.67 Keuchel, 5.81 Scherzer, 6.06 Carrasco, 6.07

*Opponent BA