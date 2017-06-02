Teen Killed By Car While Trying To Cross Interstate-20

June 2, 2017 7:31 AM
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager was killed early Friday morning while trying to cross Interstate-20 near Great Southwest Parkway in Grand Prairie. The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway and created a traffic nightmare in the area.

According to police, four teenagers were attempting to cross the highway when one of them lost his shoe. He went back to get the shoe and was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. The driver who struck the teenager did stop and has been cooperating with authorities.

The other three teenagers fled from the scene.

The eastbound side of the interstate was was shut down so that police could conduct a full investigation. The closure also shut down the ramps from Highway 360 northbound and southbound onto eastbound Interstate-20. Authorities have since started opening some lanes back up to regular traffic. Check the traffic map for the latest updates.

