Search Underway For Missing Swimmer In Lake Lavon

June 4, 2017 7:57 PM
Filed Under: Lake Lavon, Missing person, Party Barge, Wylie Dive Team

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are searching for a missing 17-year-old in Lake Lavon after authorities say he never surfaced while he was swimming in the water on Sunday.

Officials say the teenager was on a party barge with a youth group from a local church when he went into the water to swim. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

According to officials, the Wylie Dive Team is in the water searching for the 17-year-old and will continue through the evening if weather permits.

The father says the 17-year-old is a high school junior from Shreveport, La. and that he was visiting for the summer.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch