Search Underway For Missing Swimmer In Lake Lavon

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are searching for a missing 17-year-old in Lake Lavon after authorities say he never surfaced while he was swimming in the water on Sunday.
Officials say the teenager was on a party barge with a youth group from a local church when he went into the water to swim. He was not wearing a lifejacket.
According to officials, the Wylie Dive Team is in the water searching for the 17-year-old and will continue through the evening if weather permits.
The father says the 17-year-old is a high school junior from Shreveport, La. and that he was visiting for the summer.