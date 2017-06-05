Dallas Police HQ On Lockdown Due To Suspicious Package

UPDATED | June 5, 2017 10:31 AM June 5, 2017 9:50 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s headquarters in downtown was placed on lockdown Monday morning, and people asked to move to a safe location in the building, after reports of a suspicious package near the north entrance.

A police sergeant sent an email to the building’s employees, telling them to avoid the area. Several officers and other workers congregated outside of the police building. Other workers left the area entirely.

The department’s bomb squad is currently attempting to inspect the package. As a precaution, both Lamar and Belleview Streets have been closed.

Police are asking that “anyone in the vicinity stay clear until this incident is resolved and made safe.”

* This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM for the latest updates.

