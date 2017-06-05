Lancaster ISD Teacher Resigns After Inappropriate Text Reported

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lancaster ISD teacher resigned after a high school student informed a staff member that a male teacher recently sent inappropriate text messages to him.
The student spoke to campus administrators last Friday.
According to a Lancaster ISD news release, the teacher was sent to Human Resources and immediately placed on leave by the district as campus officials continued to investigate the matter.
On Monday morning, the teacher returned to the Human Resources Department and resigned.
The school district said on Friday it notified Child Protective Services. In addition, this incident has been reported to the Texas Education Agency and to law enforcement officials.
The news release went on to say:
As educators, we have the obligation to protect our students and learning community. We hold the teaching profession in high regard and we strive to always be models. The nature of this adult’s communication was inappropriate, unprofessional and will not be tolerated in Lancaster ISD.