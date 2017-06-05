TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Highway 360 Near Pioneer Parkway Closed In Arlington | Read More | Check Traffic

Trump Calls For American Resolve Against ‘Vile Enemy’

June 5, 2017 6:01 AM
Filed Under: Attack, Cowards, London, President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Theresa May, Radical Islam, Terrorism, UK, vile enemy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a “vile enemy.”

Speaking to an annual fundraiser for Ford’s Theater in Washington Sunday night, Trump says “this bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end.”

Trump said he had expressed America’s unwavering support in a call to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Earlier in the day, Trump criticized the mayor of London after the official sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence following the attacks. The mayor’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch