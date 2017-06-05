Trump Raps Justice Appeal In Travel Ban Case

President Donald Trump is criticizing his own Justice Department for asking the Supreme Court to review a “watered down, politically correct version” of the travel ban he signed in March.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump says the Justice Department “should have stayed” with the first travel ban executive order. Both orders, aimed at temporarily halting entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen Muslim-majority countries, have been blocked by the lower courts.

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The March directive narrowed the scope of the original order, which was hastily unveiled during Trump’s first week in office.

Trump says the Justice Department should ask for an “expedited hearing” on the second ban and “seek much tougher version!”

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The president has stepped up his calls for implementing the travel ban following the weekend attacks in London.

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

