Fort Worth Looking To Replace Lead Pipes

by MaryAnn Martinez | CBS11 June 6, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Water Department, lead pipes, water quality

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Concern about lead in the water in some parts of Fort Worth has triggered a search for lead pipes by the Water Department.

The city is concentrating its search inside Loop 820, which is the older part of Fort Worth and where lead pipes are most likely to be found.

Workers are actively going water meter by water meter looking for them.

In Fort Worth’s Riverside neighborhood, lead has been found in the main water line.

That includes Dell Street, Lillian Street, Virginia Court and McLemore Avenue, all off Sylvania.

Construction there is scheduled to begin later this month and continue until March 2018.

Luis Sanz owns the tortilla shop in the neighborhood as doesn’t like the thought of lead pipes.

“It’s necessary to change them, even if it’s inconvenient for us,” said Sanz.

The city says there isn’t an immediate concern, but over time, lead can be harmful, especially to children and pregnant women.

“The water has to sit in the pipe for a period of a time for the lead to be released into water,” said Mary Gugliuzza, the spokeswoman for the Fort Worth Water Department. “Water passing through doesn’t necessarily mean that’s going to be an issue. In fact one of the recommended things to do is what we call ‘flush.’ That’s turn the tap on and let it run if you’ve been gone for six to eight hours or more…especially when you’ve been gone on vacation.”

The city has sent out letters to homeowners in the affected areas and will be meeting with them later this month.

The Fort Worth Water Department is about 40 percent of the way through looking for lead pipes inside Loop 820, so there’s a good possibility more could be found.

