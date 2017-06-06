Nationwide Crackdown ‘Operation Roadcheck’ On 18-Wheelers Underway

June 6, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: 18-Wheeler, Business, Commercial Vehicles, dps, Roadcheck 2017, semi trucks, Texas, Traffic, travel

A nation-wide enforcement effort is currently underway to check on the big rigs rolling on our highways.

According to state officials, the Texas DPS is taking part in Roadcheck 2017, which they say will have troopers watching for 18-wheelers and buses that might have serious problems, and for drivers who aren’t complying with state and federal rules.

Reports show last year’s ‘Roadcheck’ found about 22% of the nearly 8,000 commercial vehicles inspected had serious violations, and more than 200 drivers were cited for violating driving rules.

This year’s effort will put special emphasis on making sure cargo is properly secured to keep the highways safe.

