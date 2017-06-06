Raccoons Crash Through Family’s Roof In Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – When Fernanda Gonzalez heard noises from above her apartment, management told her it was just squirrels.

But when she got home Sunday night, she found some critters — raccoons — had crashed through her ceiling.

Gonzalez and her husband called Arlington police and reported the raucous animals.

She says they fell through the roof of her apartment. Her husband even snapped cell phone video and pictures.

“I learned to expect the unexpected,” said Arlington Officer Joshua Crockett of his experience wrangling the furry family.

Officer Crockett is new to the department and says he has experience with wildlife – especially raccoons.

“I just reached out and grabbed them one by one and placed them in the box,” said Officer Crockett, “I was happy to smile while I did it and put this family at ease.”

The raccoons were then released at a park.

Gonzalez believes all of this could have been prevented. “Friday night it sounded like they had a party up there. We were trying to call maintenance. I even left a message.”

The family’s ceiling has since been fixed, but Gonzalez is concerned more raccoons will come back.

She’s worried about fleas biting her baby and wants to switch to another apartment but was told she’d have to pay a $300 relocation fee.

CBS11 looked over inspection records of the apartment complex provided by the city of Arlington. Records show the apartment didn’t seem to have problems like this incident before.

It received a score of 100 on its last inspection which equates to a “well above average” performing property.