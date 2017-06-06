Supreme Court Refuses Appeal From Condemned Texas Prisoner

June 6, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: double murder, execution, Lethal Injection, Mental Illness, Murder, Texas Execution, U.S. Supreme Court, United States Supreme Court

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review lower court rulings that a Texas death row inmate may have faked mental illness to avoid execution for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend and her daughter 24 years ago in Houston.

Attorneys for 53-year-old condemned prisoner Gerald Eldridge contend he is mentally ill. The high court has said mentally ill people can be executed if they have a factual and rational understanding of why they’re being punished.

The justices’ decision Monday, with no comment, moves Eldridge closer to execution for the 1993 slayings of his 28-year-old former girlfriend, Cynthia Bogany, and her 9-year-old daughter, Chirissa.

Eldridge in 2009 was less than two hours from lethal injection when a federal judge halted the punishment so the mental illness claims could be examined.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch