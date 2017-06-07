Dallas Mayor Says City Will Challenge Sanctuary Cities Law

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said Wednesday that the city will join other Texas cities in a challenge to the — newly passed — so called ‘Sanctuary Cities’ law.

San Antonio, Austin and El Paso have all said they will be challenging the law.

Rawlings said the law was “unconstitutional” saying it “greatly infringed” on the cities ability to protect people.

In a post on the Mayor’s Facebook Page Wednesday afternoon, Rawlings said that upon advice from the City Attorney’s office, they would challenge the law in court.

“The City Council was briefed this afternoon in executive session regarding the lawsuit the State of Texas recently filed against various state governmental entities and officials concerning Senate Bill 4, which is known as the ‘sanctuary cities’ bill, ” said Rawlings in the Facebook post. “The bill is unconstitutional and would infringe upon the city’s ability to protect public safety,” he continued.

The Facebook post was also met with swift reaction from readers. “There is nothing unconstitutional about this bill,” said user Anita Scroggins. “It only requires the city to do it’s job and enforce the Federal Laws that are already on the books,” she continued. “So ashamed that my hometown of Dallas has turned into a liberal sanctuary city more interested in protecting illegal aliens than the actual citizens,” she concluded.

José Manuel Santoyo posted, “Thank you for your leadership! That’s what we need in this city.” Soraya Colli posted, “THANK YOU MAYOR!! Your bravery and compassion is in full force today. My heart is full of gratitude and joy. #DALLASSTRONG.”

