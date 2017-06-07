CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

July Execution Of McKinney Real Estate Agent’s Killer Halted

June 7, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: death penalty, execution, Kosoul Chanthakoummane, Lethal Injection, Sarah Walker, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Texas Execution

HUNTSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP)The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the scheduled execution next month of a parolee convicted of killing a McKinney real estate agent 11 years ago.

Kosoul Chanthakoummane was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on July 19.

The state’s highest criminal court Wednesday sent his case back to the trial court in Collin County to review an appeal that contends improper forensic evidence and scientifically invalid testimony was used to convict him and that he’s innocent of the slaying of real estate agent Sarah Anne Walker.

It was in 2006 when Walker’s body was found in a D.R. Horton model home in McKinney. The 40-year-old real estate agent was working as a new home sales agent at the time and was about to show a new home when Chanthakoummane walked in.

Walker’s body was found a short time later by a couple who were out house hunting. Her nose and two teeth were broken and she’d been stabbed more than 30 times.

Chanthakoummane had been paroled to Dallas to live with relatives after serving time for a North Carolina abduction and robbery when he was arrested two months after Walker was murdered

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch