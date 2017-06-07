July Execution Of McKinney Real Estate Agent’s Killer Halted

HUNTSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the scheduled execution next month of a parolee convicted of killing a McKinney real estate agent 11 years ago.
Kosoul Chanthakoummane was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on July 19.
The state’s highest criminal court Wednesday sent his case back to the trial court in Collin County to review an appeal that contends improper forensic evidence and scientifically invalid testimony was used to convict him and that he’s innocent of the slaying of real estate agent Sarah Anne Walker.
It was in 2006 when Walker’s body was found in a D.R. Horton model home in McKinney. The 40-year-old real estate agent was working as a new home sales agent at the time and was about to show a new home when Chanthakoummane walked in.
Walker’s body was found a short time later by a couple who were out house hunting. Her nose and two teeth were broken and she’d been stabbed more than 30 times.
Chanthakoummane had been paroled to Dallas to live with relatives after serving time for a North Carolina abduction and robbery when he was arrested two months after Walker was murdered
