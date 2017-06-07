Family, Friends Mourn Teens Killed In Multi-Car Crash

ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teens from Anna were among four victims killed in a five car collision Tuesday afternoon in northeast Collin County.

Abigail Kendall, 15, and Brianna Gesino, 15, were passengers in a Pontiac Grand Prix that was rear ended and thrown into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by two more vehicles.

Kendall and Gesino died at the scene. Two other teens in their car were taken to Medical City McKinney with injuries.

Kendall and Gesino worked together at Joe’s Italian Bistro, where Gesino’s mother is the manager. The restaurant will hold a memorial for the two girls this Saturday.

“I’m in disbelief. I can’t process what’s going on,” said Taylor Phipps, 14.

Phipps said she met Kendall in middle school.

“I was walking one day in the hall crying and Abigail stopped me and asked if I was okay,” said Phipps.

She said she was bullied in seventh grade, but Kendall, then an eighth grader, stepped in to help.

“I told her what was going on. And she was there for me. She gave me a hug and walked me to class.

“Made the pain go away and made it feel all better,” said Phipps.

After that, Phipps said, Kendall walked her to class every day.

“She’s gone and it’s just heartbreaking,” said Phipps.

The restaurant where the girls worked is now raising money for Gesino’s funeral expenses and released a statement saying: “The Joe’s Italian Bistro family are in shock and feel deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Briana Gesino and Abigail Kendall. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Gesino and Kendall family and let them know our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Kendall’s mother is a Collin County Detention officer and the Collin County Deputies Association is raising money for her funeral, scheduled for 2pm Monday at Anna High School.

Anna ISD is asking parents of any child struggling with these deaths to contact the high school for counselling.