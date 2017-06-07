Fight Between McDonald’s Workers Ends With Stabbing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An argument between two McDonald’s employees turned violent late Tuesday night as one of the workers pulled out a knife. The incident happened just before midnight at the location near the Hulen Mall in south Fort Worth.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene. An officer there explained that one employee stabbed another employee after they got into some sort of disagreement. There has been no word yet about why they were fighting. The suspect then fled from the restaurant.
Authorities found 23-year-old suspect Joseph Edward Bruce II a short time later. He was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $30,000.
Meanwhile, the victim of the stabbing was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay. That person’s name has not been released.