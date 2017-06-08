CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Amid Tryouts Cowboys QB Coach Speaks On Kaepernick

June 8, 2017 3:45 PM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: colin kaepernick, Dallas Cowboys, quarterback, Ryan Nassib, tryouts, Zac Dysert

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys this week claimed QB Zac Dysert off waivers from Arizona and Thursday at The Star in Frisco, are giving a workout to former Giants QB Ryan Nassib.

Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick – a recognized figure in part because he chose to kneel in civic protest last year during the National Anthem – remains unemployed.

And while many in the NFL shy away from discussing the topic, Cowboys QB coach Wade Wilson is smart and honest about it.

“Personally, I do think it’s because of some of the stuff that he has done that will turn some teams off,” Wilson tells “FISHNATO” on 105.3 The Fan. “Now, is that fair or unfair? I don’t know. But I think it’s real, and you can put your head in the sand about that all you want. I think he’s a talented guy.

He’s taken a team to a Super Bowl, he has a ton of talent. Now does his personal agenda get over the team agenda? I don’t know that, and I haven’t been around him enough to know. But like I said I do think he’s talented enough to deserve a chance to be on a team.”

