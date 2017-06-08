Amid Tryouts Cowboys QB Coach Speaks On Kaepernick

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys this week claimed QB Zac Dysert off waivers from Arizona and Thursday at The Star in Frisco, are giving a workout to former Giants QB Ryan Nassib.

Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick – a recognized figure in part because he chose to kneel in civic protest last year during the National Anthem – remains unemployed.

And while many in the NFL shy away from discussing the topic, Cowboys QB coach Wade Wilson is smart and honest about it.

“Personally, I do think it’s because of some of the stuff that he has done that will turn some teams off,” Wilson tells “FISHNATO” on 105.3 The Fan. “Now, is that fair or unfair? I don’t know. But I think it’s real, and you can put your head in the sand about that all you want. I think he’s a talented guy.

He’s taken a team to a Super Bowl, he has a ton of talent. Now does his personal agenda get over the team agenda? I don’t know that, and I haven’t been around him enough to know. But like I said I do think he’s talented enough to deserve a chance to be on a team.”