Instant Pot Recipe For Steamed Bread Pudding

Michelle Fagone is a mother of two young girls, an entrepreneur, and an avid Paleo food chef. She has a passion for healthy living and for sharing her unique insights via her recipes, her blog, and now her five cookbooks. Despite being a southern gal at heart, her travel and food experiences as a Navy brat and current Army spouse, have enabled a unique appreciation for worldly flavors. While comfort is the basis for most of her recipes, you will often find a twist of exciting flavors and combinations which makes her recipes not only appealing to a broad audience, but uniquely delicious!