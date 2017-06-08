LeBron Not Faulting Warriors For Building Super Team

June 8, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, NBA, NBA Finals

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James doesn’t have any problem with Golden State building a super team.

With his Cleveland Cavaliers trailing the Warriors 3-0 in the NBA Finals, James was asked if it’s good for the league, or even fair, to have such a dominant team.

The Warriors added superstar Kevin Durant to a team that won a record 73 games a year ago. Now they are 15-0 and on the cusp of an undefeated postseason.

James joined forced with All-Star Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami to win titles. He doesn’t begrudge the Warriors for adding to a star-laden team given that it’s within the rules. He points to the New York Yankees of the 1990s, who signed high-priced free agents to build a dynasty.

James says this is what happens in sports, and if he ever becomes an owner “I’m going to try to sign everybody.”

