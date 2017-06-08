North Texans React To James Comey Testimony

DALLAS (CBS11) – From James Comey Bingo to mimosas, a viewing party for the James Comey hearing in Dallas drew the political and the curious.

About 40 people gathered at the Dallas Democratic Party headquarters to watch the Comey hearing. It included members of the local Democratic Party and some curious citizens who saw the event on Facebook and decided to attend.

Janet Kriv drove in from Garland.

“I live a little far away so it’s a bit of a trip but I thought it would be fun to do this with Democratic friends,” said Kriv.

The mood was fun and festive.

Comey Bingo included phrases like “White House leaks” and “obstruction of justice.” As the mimosas took effect, their reaction to the testimony was a little more pronounced.

This got the biggest reaction:

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” said the fired FBI director, referring to a private meeting he had with President Trump.

“That was great,” said Kriv. “Someone said we should put that on a t-shirt.”

All joking aside, the partisan crowd saw Comey as a truth teller, even when Comey backed up a claim President Trump has been making all along.

Trump has repeatedly said he is not personally the target of an investigation. That’s something Steven Richmond believed the President was lying about before today.

“They’re going to give a big thank you to Comey because he’s the one who told the truth,” said Richmond.

“No interest…waste of time,” said one man in Uptown who didn’t want to share his name. “I think that Republicans will look it one way. The Democrats will draw their own conclusion, and everyone will wait for the Mueller investigation to come out with heir own findings.”

The Dallas GOP did not wish to comment on this story.