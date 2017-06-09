Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith Finally On Field After Year’s Wait

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith Finally On Field After Year’s Wait

June 9, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Football, injury, Jaylon Smith, Mini Camp, NFL, OTA, practice

FRISCO (AP) — Jaylon Smith dodged specific questions about practice time and a brace the Dallas linebacker wears around his left foot and ankle 18 months after a devastating knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame.

The vague approach has been Smith’s preference since the Cowboys drafted him last year despite the injury, knowing he probably wouldn’t play as a rookie. Now that reporters have finally seen him in practice for the first time, not much has changed in Smith’s answers.

“Just doing everything I’ve been doing,” he said with a smile Wednesday as Dallas wrapped up three weeks of offseason practice before next week’s three-day minicamp.

Smith did individual drills and some 7-on-7 work with reporters watching. It was his sixth practice on a schedule that allowed the Cowboys to keep his first five workouts private with so much talk about what role nerve regeneration will play in whether Smith can return to pre-injury form.

Dallas won’t have another private practice until sometime pretty close to the season opener against the New York Giants at home on Sept. 10. And Smith has been specific about one thing: He expects to play in that game.

There figures to come a time when Smith does everything in practice no matter who’s watching.

“We’re absolutely going to get to that point before we play in games,” coach Jason Garrett said. “But I think within the confines of what we’re asking him to do, we’re really cutting him loose him every day. He’s responded so well to that.”

The Cowboys took Smith early in the second round in 2016, much earlier than analysts expected after the injury that ruined his stock as a potential top-five pick. Smith tore two ligaments and sustained nerve damage in a New Year’s Day bowl game against Ohio State.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones still insists Smith could have played late last season, when the Cowboys were the top seed in the NFC at 13-3 before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.

And Smith referred to the same thing when asked when he felt he had reached a point physically that he was ready to play. Dallas never veered from the plan to sideline him for the season, and now the Cowboys are taking the gradual approach in Smith’s first workouts.

“No difference,” linebackers coach Matt Eberflus said on the plan for next week’s minicamp. “Just a slow progression. He’s worked his way into individual, now he’s working his way into team periods. Just a slow progression of working there, increasing his reps as we go.”

Smith’s upbeat approach played a role in Dallas’ decision to draft him. “Clear-eyed view” is the catch-phrase he uses every time he’s asked what kept him going through a long rehab process that still isn’t complete.

Linebacker Sean Lee missed an entire season at Penn State and another one with the Cowboys because of knee injuries. He missed at least one game because of injury in each of his first six seasons. But he never saw a pressing need to be Smith’s counselor on how to handle down time.

“He doesn’t need too much perspective because he’s doing such a great job and because he has such unbelievable character. I think he comes by it naturally,” said Lee, who avoided injury in 2016 and was an All-Pro for the first time. “It’s a matter of time for you, just stay the path.”

Smith reflects with pride on his perspective.

“I understood that it was going to be a process,” Smith said. “And I truly embraced it. So now that I’m getting back to football and being a part of the team, being a part of the guys, really being a part of this culture that we’ve built, it’s embracing it.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch