Police Seek Multiple Suspects In Dallas Triple Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shootout in Dallas on Thursday night ended with three people injured and the street littered with bullet casings. It happened at about 10:00 p.m. along Overton Road, and police are still trying to sort out all of the details about this incident.

Officers responded to the shooting call and arrived to find the three victims outside of a convenience store. One man and one woman were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both are expected to be okay. The third victim was treated at the scene and released. The names of these individuals have not been released.

More than 50 evidence markers show where police found bullet casings all over the street. The intersection of Overton Road and Ramona Avenue was blocked off while investigators were at the scene.

Authorities are searching for multiple shooters, but have not yet announced any arrests.

There has been no word yet about what might have led up to the shooting. Officers from the Dallas Police Department’s gang unit were at the convenience store speaking with witnesses, but officials are not confirming that this was a case of gang related violence.