Father Forgives Road Rage Driver In Crash That Killed His Son

June 9, 2017 6:35 PM By Brian New
Filed Under: Blake Casbeer, Cory Hansen, Road Rage

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man pleaded guilty Friday for his involvement in a road rage crash that killed 14-year-old Blake Casbeer.

Cory Hansen, 40, agreed to eight years of probation after pleading guilty to felony racing causing serious bodily injury. He will also spend three days in jail every year on the anniversary of the crash.

Two years ago this week, investigators said Hansen, along with Casbeer’s 18-year-old cousin became upset with each other while the two were driving on the President George Bush Turnpike in Garland.
Casbeer was the passenger in his cousin’s car.

According to the police report, when the cars exited the highway Hansen began following the car Blake was riding in.

On Firewheel Parkway investigators noted in the report that Hansen accelerated to cut off the other car and in doing so hit the car – sending it straight into a tree.

casbeer crash copy Father Forgives Road Rage Driver In Crash That Killed His Son

This photo shows the crash scene where Blake Casbeer died. (photo credit: Casbeer family)

Casbeer took a direct hit and was killed.

During victim impact statements, Casbeer’s father told Hansen, “My job as a father is to raise my son. You stole that from me”

Hansen, a father himself, could be seen wiping away tears.

Casbeer then asked, “How do I forgive the man who killed my son?”

The Irving father paused for a moment and then looking straight at Hansen added, “Cory, I forgive you.”

blake and dad Father Forgives Road Rage Driver In Crash That Killed His SonThe Casbeer family said it appreciates Hansen taking responsibility for his role in the fatal crash.

The CBS 11 I-Team found in the past five years 788 people were injured in road rage crashes in North Texas and nineteen people have been killed.

